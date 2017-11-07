Service announcement, Nov. 8 edition: Janet Manser

Janet Manser
Janet Anne Manser passed away on Sept. 13, 2017, at her home in Sacramento, Calif. She was born March 8, 1938, in Marshfield (Coos Bay), Ore. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River.
