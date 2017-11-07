City holds Heights URA meeting Nov. 9

The City of Hood River seeks community input on Hood River Heights Urban Renewal District (URD) project priorities at a public meeting this Thursday, Nov. 9 at the Hood River Fire Station.

The meeting is scheduled from 5:30 - 7 p.m., and its intent is to gather public input on project priorities for the Heights urban renewal district that stretches from the core area connection from Oak and 13th streets, southward to 12th Street at Eliot and Brookside Drive.

The endeavor will result in the first-ever urban renewal enhancements in the Hood River Heights, and utilities and infrastructure, parking, public spaces, pedestrian and bicycle improvements will be among projects discussed and considered.

Thursday’s meeting is the second of two planned meetings. The first meeting, held on Oct. 19, covered basics of urban renewals programs, how financing works, as well as specific goals of the Heights area.

The project will be guided by the Hood River Urban Renewal Agency with assistance from Hood River Urban Renewal Advisory Committee and will utilize tax increment financing which allows any increase of property tax revenues above a frozen base as the “increment” that is distributed to the urban renewal agency for use on projects in the area.

The Hood River Fire Station is located at 1785 Meyer Parkway, off 18th Street next to Hood River Aquatic Center. For more detailed information about Hood River Heights Urban Renewal, visit cityofhoodriver.com.