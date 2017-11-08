Crash closes Highway 35 Tuesday evening

A four-vehicle crash closed Highway 35 just south of Hood River for several hours Tuesday evening.

Oregon State Police Lt. Les Kipper said two drivers involved were transported to Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Police responded to the accident at around 5:40 p.m., according to a police log.

On a sharp curve near milepost 102, two vehicles collided head on. Shortly after, a third driver stopped because of the crash and was hit from behind by a fourth vehicle.

The highway was closed shortly after 6 p.m. and reopened at about 9:50 p.m.

The lieutenant was not able to provide additional details Wednesday morning. The News will post an update when more information is available.