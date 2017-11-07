Entertainment Update, Nov. 8 edition

PT Barton at The Pines

Friday, Nov. 10, 6-9 p.m.

Labeling music isn’t a simple task these days. Come to a PT Barton show and you’ll pass through a landscape that includes alternative, folk, Americana, rock, bluegrass and plain spontaneity. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Peter Mulvey in TD Nov. 15

Singer-songwriter Peter Mulvey is coming to Old St. Peter's Landmark Church on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Music starts at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:15. Tickets available at Klindt’s Booksellers or at the door for $15. Mulvey hails from Wisconsin and his latest record was engineered and co-produced by Ani Difranco. Opening the show will be an artist called “Danielle ate the Sandwich.” She is a ukelele player from Colorado who has played numerous venues in the Gorge before. Old St. Peter’s Landmark Church, 3rd and Lincoln Streets, The Dalles.

Mesa-Reynolds Band Nov. 9

On Thursday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m., it’s the Mesa-Reynolds Band at the White Buffalo. Matt Mesa and Mark Reynolds (vocals/guitars), Jeremy Hadden (bass) and Steve Alford (percussion) perform tasty, original roots-rock, Americana and blues. White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro. 4040 Westcliff Drive. Hood River.

ThreeForm at Springhouse

ThreeForm, a jazz trio featuring Kit Gaurotte, Tim Mayer and Mike Grodner, will be playing at Springhouse Cellar in Hood River from 2-5 p.m. C'mon by and hear some cool grooves and enjoy the fun. Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Benefit show for Underwood Fruit feat. Shawn McDonald

Contemporary Christian artist Shawn McDonald headlines a benefit show for Underwood Fruit at Grace Baptist Church on Monday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. Also appearing are special guests Jessi McNeal and Tyonda; $1 of each ticket sold will benefit the employees of the Underwood Fruit Company. Tickets are $10 in advance at www.itickets.com or call 800-965-9324. Grace Baptist Church, 1280 W. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon.

Hey-Ho at Moth Nov. 11

At the Moth Lounge on Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m.:

The Hey-Ho Trio features the tight vocal harmonies of crooner/guitarist Doug Sammons and ukulele strumming chanteuse Dee Settlemier — both from Portland’s high energy retro swing band The Midnight Seranaders — paired with the hot and sweet steel guitar of Ben Bonham. Proving that hot jazz and vintage swing of the 1920 -’40s is as relevant as ever in the present day, the Hey-Ho Trio provide an infectious and irreverent take on the raucous and carefree music of the Jazz Age. The Moth Lounge, 105 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-7600.

Country Dance Nov. 11

The Second Saturday Country Dance returns Nov. 11 from 7-9 p.m. at Rockford Grange in Hood River. Dance lessons will begin at 7 p.m. All ages welcome. No partner required; family friendly. All dances walked through first time. Enjoy an evening of country squares, contras, circle dances and a few waltzes. The dance will be at the Rockford Grange, on Barrett Road. Tickets are $6 for members, $7 for non-members, and $1 for youth 16 and under. Please bring snacks for break time. Call Keith Harding at 541-352-7550 or Tom Hons at 541-386-5771, or email for further information.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.