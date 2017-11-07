Letters to the Editor for Nov. 8

‘Simple Gifts’

Riverside Church has been blessed to be a part of the Hood River Community for more than 100 years. We are deeply grateful for the many generous, compassionate and caring, people who call this place home. As a token of our appreciation, we would like to give a gift of music.

On Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., all are warmly welcome to “Simple Gifts: A Fall Concert at Riverside.” Free of charge, we will feature a variety of music, including choral, Gospel, jazz and even a corps of bagpipers. All of this will take place at Fourth and State streets in downtown Hood River. Thank you for being such wonderful neighbors.



Rev. Vicky Stifter

Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ

Hood River

Demand funding for tribal housing

With so much tragic news hitting us from all directions lately, it might have been easy to miss the Trump administration’s announcement last week that it would not be providing the Army Corps of Engineers with the $1.6 million requested to finish planning a village for tribal members near The Dalles.

The Trump administration is continuing 60 years of broken promises to the members of Warm Springs, Yakama, Umatilla and Nez Perce tribes who lost their homes, social networks and livelihoods when the Army Corps built the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day dams.

For the people who have been living in unsafe, makeshift housing along the river since the dams were built, we should all be joining Sen. Jeff Merkley, Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Sen. Patty Murray, and Sen. Maria Cantwell in writing to the Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney demanding that this decision be reversed.

And we must reach out to Rep. Greg Walden, who has been silent on this issue.

He should be ashamed for not joining his Democrat colleagues in demanding that this long-held promise be upheld.

Becky Brun

Hood River

Chose Trump alone

I am one of those criminally-stupid fools as you call President Trump supporters (re: Andrew Bryden, Our Readers Write, Oct. 28). I think you have watched Russian videos and all that stuff you mentioned. I bet President Donald J. Trump will not be ignorant like Obama and give Iran $1.7 billion in cash, to people who hate Americans! We have done nothing but go backwards as a country, the last four years as Obama was president.

If you are so smart on world affairs, why didn’t you run for president? I bet you would have approved the sale of uranium on Oct. 5, 2010, to Russia, as did the Obama administration and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The Clinton Foundation raked in millions from donors with ties to Russia as well as the uranium industry. Present Trump may not be eloquent on the way he words things, but he’s not giving away our country!

As far as cutting some programs, people don’t want to work anymore. They want handouts and say they are owed it! I may not be the smartest person in the world, but I did not have any person from Russia tell me to vote for Trump.

John Dorsey

Hood River

Question of color

The dialogue, debate and bickering about the West Side Area Concept Plan is ... interesting. The voices I read in the paper seem to be primarily, although not exclusively, those of white residents. It isn’t that our voices (I, too, am white) aren’t important, but we’re taking up an awful lot of space. It can be ... for the sake of civility, let’s say “exhausting.”

Hood River News, in a community that is nearly 40 percent nonwhite, how many people of color do you employ as reporters?

Christopher Rosevear

Mosier