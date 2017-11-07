On Letters: Keep them coming

As part of our year-end coverage, in a few weeks the Hood River News will reprise the annual list of names of people who wrote in 2017 to “Our Readers Write.”

Readers will see it is a new-and-improved list, with a summary of topics covered in letters published.

If you have never written in, or perhaps it’s been awhile — or you did so just last month — feel free to take up pen or keyboard now, and send in your opinion.

This newspaper faithfully publishes original letters written by individuals, and welcomes them for what they are: a critical forum for this community, whether you agree or disagree with any of their contents.

•

Any inquiry about “Our Readers Write” policy comes down to “how do you decide which letters to print?”

Just about any point of view is welcome, and no distinctions, yea or nay, are made based on the opinion itself — just to how the writer expresses it.

In short, the answer comes down to three things, all of them in the hands of the writers themselves: Did you attach your name and a phone number? Does the letter avoid willfully incorrect or malicious content? Is the letter 350 words or fewer?

Do all those things and you’re pretty much assured of getting it printed. Nothing is eliminated based on topic or point of view, although we do reserve the right to select from similar letters on a given topic, for space reasons. Yet we also make an effort to provide extra space in those times we have plenty of letters.

Hood River News reminds writers that shorter is better. Concise letters are not only better-read, they are more likely to be published because limited space is available.

Almost any point can be made in 350 words or fewer, so this is set as an upper level for length.

(“Thank you” letters are handled outside of the OpEd pages, in most cases. To see details on other aspects of our official letters policy, go online to hoodrivernews,com; the policy is also reprinted occasionally as space allows.)