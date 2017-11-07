Pet of the Week: Izzie has ‘lots of personality and spunk’

Izzie has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week. This gorgeous girl is about a year old, and they think she’s a Pyrenees/Border Collie mix. She weighs 60 pounds, and wouldn't mind adding a few more.

She's a fun-loving dog with lots of personality and spunk! She adores people, gets along great with other dogs, and is the first to try and get a game going. Izzie is calm, too, and does just fine keeping herself busy by tossing a toy around on her own. She's super smart and eager to please, and would love an active home with a confident leader. She's current on shots, microchipped and spayed. The adoption fee for Izzie is $250.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.