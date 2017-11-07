Sheriff Log, Oct. 29 to Nov. 4

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Oct. 29 — Maple Road — Male arrested for harassment and criminal mischief. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 31 — Parkdale — Juvenile male arrested for domestic assault IV and lodged at NORCOR. He was also cited for minor in possession of marijuana.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 312 — Avalon Drive, 3400 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Oct. 29 — Cascade Locks — Officer responded to a two vehicle, non-injury crash on I-84 near milepost 42.5.
Oct. 29 — Central Vale Drive, 4400 block — Officer responded to a single vehicle, non-injury rollover crash.
Theft or burglary:
Oct. 30 — Bonneville Drive — Bike theft reported.
Nov. 4 — Norman Road, 4300 block — Theft reported.
Other:
Oct. 31 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Officer assisted the Hood River Police Department with a fireworks nuisance call.
