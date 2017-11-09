Amateur radio technician license class Nov. 17-18

The Radio Amateurs of the Gorge (RAGS) will conduct a Amateur Radio (Ham) Technician License test review class and exam Nov. 17-18 at the Hood River Fire Department, 1785 Meyer Parkway, Hood River.



The 10-hour class will run from 5:30-9 p.m. on Friday night and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The FCC 35 question multiple choice license exam will be give immediately after the class at 4:30 p.m. and normally takes about an hour, according to a press release.

The cost of the course is $15 to cover the examination fee. Attendees should bring their own lunch for Saturday, as there will be a half-hour break.

The class is limited to 20 students and registration is required to Brent DeWalt, dewaltb@hotmail.com or 509-774-4823.