Church News for Nov. 10

Ham Dinner and bazaar at St. Mary’s Nov. 12

The annual St. Mary’s Ham Dinner and Bazaar will be held on Sunday, Nov. 12 in the basement of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, on Belmont. This event has been continuing at St. Mary’s for well over 50 years, say organizers.

The dinner and bazaar is sponsored by the Altar Society and involves many parishioners and friends. The ham dinner is followed by homemade pie for dessert. Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for children. Dinner is served from 3-6 p.m.

The bazaar runs from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and features a bake sale, country store, silent auction, and a can raffle with $1 tickets.

There are also raffle tickets for $200 in Rosauers script, Kindle Fire with case and a dinner for two at the Hood River Inn, $5 each or 6 for $20 at the bazaar. You don’t have to be present to win.