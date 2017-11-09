0

'Fiddler' closes this weekend

Tevya (Aiden Tappert) meets with Lazar Wolf (Liam Baker) to discuss the latter’s possible marriage to daughter Tzeitel (Lauren Church, not pictured).

Photo by Trisha Walker
By Trisha Walker

As of Thursday, November 9, 2017

Hood River Valley High School Performing Arts Department’s fall musical, “Fiddler on the Roof,” ends its run this weekend, with shows Nov. 10-11 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors, available presale at Waucoma Bookstore and at the door. The play is directed by Rachel Harry, with musical direction by Daniel Kenealy. Above, Tevya (Aiden Tappert) meets with Lazar Wolf (Liam Baker) to discuss the latter’s possible marriage to daughter Tzeitel (Lauren Church, not pictured).

