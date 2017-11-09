‘Live Your Dream’ award applications due Dec. 1

Women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training can now apply for the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards.

The Soroptimist club of Hood River will provide four $1,500 cash grants to award recipients. One of the recipients will then be advanced to the Soroptimist Northwest Region level, where a recipient could receive up to an additional $5,000. The funding comes from proceeds of local fundraisers: Lunafest Movies, the 2017 Plays for Non-Profits production of “Calendar Girls” and sales of locally sponsored “Calendar Girls” pin-up calendars.



Recipients can use the Live Your Dream Award to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training. This includes tuition, books, childcare, carfare or any other education-related expense.

To qualify, a woman needs to be considered financial head-of-household, have a dependent (or dependents) and be enrolled in college or accepted and beginning the enrollment procedures. Community college and vocational training are also accepted.

Applications are available by contacting Kate Dougherty at 541-490-4296 or kated@gorge.net. Applications may also be downloaded from the Soroptimist Hood River website at www. SoroptimistHoodRiver.com. The application deadline is Dec. 1.

The Live Your Dream Award provides more than $1.6 million in cash grants to head-of-household women in need each year. Since the program’s inception in 1972, approximately $30 million has helped tens of thousands of women achieve their dreams of a better life for themselves and their families.

These awards help improve the recipients’ quality of life, builds their confidence, strengthens their self-determination and makes them want to, in turn, help others. Helping women in this way has the demonstrated effect of leading to stronger communities, nations and the world.

The Hood River club is part of Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global organization that works to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. Almost 80,000 Soroptimists in 120 countries and territories contribute time and financial support to community-based projects benefiting women and girls. Soroptimist, a 501(c)(3) organization that relies on charitable donations to support its programs, also powers LiveYourDream.org, an online community offering offline volunteer opportunities in support of women and girls.

For more information about how Soroptimist improves the lives of women and girls, visit www.soroptimist.org.