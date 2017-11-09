Peter Marbach’s 2018 Oregon calendar features total eclipse image

Hood River photographer Peter Marbach has created a limited edition, collectible 2018 Oregon calendar featuring the 2017 total eclipse.

“For Gorge residents, Oregonians, and visitors from around the world, witnessing the total eclipse in the path of totality was a once in a lifetime experience,” said Marbach. “This calendar represents a moment in Oregon’s history that will last in memory for a lifetime.” His photo was taken at Smith Rocks, with climbers on Monkey Face and the eclipse at totality.

The Oregon Historical Society has joined this initiative as the calendar publications partner. “Oregon is a state of historic beauty, and no one captures that beauty better than Peter Marbach,” said Kerry Tymchuk, executive director of the Oregon Historical Society in Portland. “OHS is proud to sponsor this 2018 special Oregon calendar that features a truly remarkable image of this year’s total eclipse from Smith Rocks State Park.”

Calendars are available at select bookstores in the Gorge, at the Oregon Historical Society, and at the Columbia Gorge Press in Hood River. Businesses are encouraged to contact the press about custom versions with company logo for Marbach’s Columbia Gorge and Oregon calendars, at 541-386-1234 or sales at columbiagorgepress.com. For retail sales, contact Natasha Smith at NSmith@columbia-gorgepress.com.

For nearly a decade, Marbach was Beautiful America’s contract photographer producing an annual Oregon calendar. When the company went out of business in 2015, Marbach concentrated on producing a Columbia Gorge calendar.