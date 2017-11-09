Police Log, Oct. 30 to Nov. 5

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Nov. 2 — Nichols Parkway, 0-100 block — Washington resident arrested on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and obstruction.

Nov. 4 — Heritage Loop, 1700 block — An 18-year-old male was cited for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Oct. 31 — Talon Avenue, 2900 block — Officer dispatched regarding someone throwing eggs at houses.

Oct. 31 — Sieverkropp Drive, 900 block — Dispatch received a call of a vehicle fleeing the area after fireworks went off. A short time later, the vehicle was located by the sheriff’s office. Two males were lodged at NORCOR on the charges of disorderly conduct, unlawful use of fireworks, possession of cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Nov. 5 — State Street, 1000 block — Vandalized vehicle reported.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Oct. 30 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was cited and released to his girlfriend.

Nov. 1 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Nov. 4 — Hood River — Moro resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Nov. 4 — Hood River — Carson resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Oct. 30 — Lincoln Street, 1300 block — Abandoned vehicle towed.

Oct. 30 — State Street, 1100 block — Deputy responded to and took report of a single vehicle, non-injury traffic crash, which caused property damage. The vehicle was towed.

Oct. 31 — Cascade, 300 block — Non injury traffic crash reported.

Oct. 31 — 12th and Pacific — Non injury hit and run reported.

Nov. 2 — Hood River — Officer requested tow service for an abandoned, disabled, unlicensed vehicle parked over 72 hours at one location.

Nov. 2 — Columbia Street, 1800 block — Hit and run reported.

Nov. 6 — May Street, 1600 block — Male arrested for hit and run and reckless driving.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Nov. 1 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Male arrested for an outstanding parole warrant from Washington state.

Nov. 2 — Hood River — Officer made contact with a female subject regarding a restraining order violation.

Nov. 5 — I-84 at exit 64 — Male arrested for a warrant issued out of Umatilla County.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Oct. 30 — Columbia Street, 1300 block — Multiple tools reported as stolen from a construction site.

Oct. 30 — 24th Street, 400 block — Stolen trailer hitch reported.

Nov. 1 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported at a local store. The female suspect fled into the parking lot, where she abandoned the stolen goods and her purse. She was not located.

Nov. 3 — Brookside Drive, 1300 block — Hood River resident cited and released for theft of services.

Nov. 4 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Local male arrested for stealing a case of beer.

Other:

Oct. 31 — Hood River — Male taken into protective custody and transferred to the hospital for a mental hold.

Nov. 3 — A Street, 1400 block — Found bicycle reported.

Nov. 4 — 12th Street — Possible child abuse reported.