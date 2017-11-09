‘Share the Warmth’: Windermere renews annual coats and blankets collection

Real estate brokers throughout Oregon and southwest Washington are gearing up for Windermere Real Estate’s annual Share the Warmth campaign, Nov. 6 through Dec. 15.

Windermere brokers will be collecting new or gently used coats and blankets of all sizes to benefit the local community.

In the Columbia River Gorge, donations will be distributed to those in need by local charities and shelters.

The public can stop by participating Windermere offices to drop off donations. Windermere’s Gorge locations are:

• Cascade Locks: 651 WaNaPa St.

• Hood River: 504 Cascade Ave. and 315 Oak St.

• Bingen: 900 West Steuben St.

• Stevenson: 220 Southwest Second St.

• The Dalles: 122 E Second St.