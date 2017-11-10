State Parks hold fire recovery open house in CL

Oregon State Parks staff will hold an open house in Cascade Locks Tuesday about fire recovery following the Eagle Creek fire.
The event takes place from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Marine Park Pavilion, 427 Portage Road. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Commission, State Parks Director Lisa Sumption and agency staff will provide an update and answer questions about recovery efforts following the massive blaze.
