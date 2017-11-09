Veterans Day events on Saturday

Four events on Nov. 11 help honor veterans who have served the United States:

• The annual breakfast in the ballroom at Hood River Elks Lodge returns Nov. 11 from 7-11 a.m. The lodge is located at 304 Cascade Ave.

The event is free and open to the community. Donations and a drawing benefit Divide Camp, Inc., for veterans. The buffet-style breakfast is donated by Safeway.

• At 11 a.m. on Saturday, Anderson’s Tribute Center hosts its annual Veterans Day observance, and all are welcome. Anderson’s is located at 1401 Belmont Ave. Jack Trumbull of Anderson’s said, “Special speakers and music from the Hood River Valley High School choir give us an opportunity to thank our veterans.” A reception follows, hosted by Daughters of the American Revolution, Celilo Chapter.

• The Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum will feature its military collection on Nov. 11 for Second Saturday and Veterans Day.

WAAAM’s World War II spotter airplanes will be out flying several times during the day’s activities in addition to all the other action between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Take a ride in a Vietnam War jeep, World War I Army ambulance, or any of the other military automobiles that will be out during the day. All military personnel are encouraged to come in uniform.

The Aircraft Restoration Shop will also be open to tour at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, WAAAM collects, restores, preserves and exhibits airplanes from the Dawn of Flight through the Golden Age of Flight and historically significant cars and trucks emphasizing the first half of the 20th century, and is located on the Hood River Airport at 1600 Air Museum Road. Admission for adults is $16, 65 and over is $14, kids between 5 and 18 are $7, and under 4 are free.

• At the Lyle Park, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month (Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.), Roberta Tuthill, Lyle’s Class of 1941 valedictorian is heading up a commemoration of the 99th year of World War I Armistice Day of 1918. After the ceremony, there will be an escort to lead those interested to the Lyle/Balch Cemetery to also honor all military veterans buried there. In addition, the Twin Bridges Museum, in view from the park, will open its doors to share its veterans’ display.