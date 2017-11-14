The Climb for Clean Air mountaineering and fundraising program announces its 2018 climb dates with honorary co-chairs and climbing professionals Win Whittaker and Stacy Allison, as they inspire new teams of climbers to train for a summit, have an experience of a lifetime and help the fight to end lung disease. A free information session is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16 from 6-8 p.m. at pFriem Brewery in Hood River. Come learn about this year’s mountains, Hood, Rainier and Baker, and how to train and fundraise for your climb and support the American Lung Association’s work to fight lung disease in the Pacific Northwest.

“I am thrilled to take part in this inspiring climbing program,” said Allison. “Nothing is more breathtaking than standing at the top of a mountain and being part of a cause that can save lives by preventing lung disease.”

2018 Climb for Clean Air Program

Climb for Clean Air participants have their choice of climbing Mount Hood, Mount Rainier or Mount Baker. The program is designed to give participants all the training, technical support and professional guide services needed to summit these mountains safely. Since 1988, Climb For Clean Air has trained over 1,500 men and women of all ability levels and ages to take on the challenge of summiting a mountain. Together, they have raised more than $5 million for lung disease research.

“The Climb for Clean Air program brought together many things in my life — from the need to do something adventurous and challenging to the chance to honor my mother, who died of lung cancer in 2003, and to help fight lung disease,” said Mount Hood participant Wendy Barnes. “I have worked with a group of pulmonary specialists for 18 years and see patients for lung diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer. My climb also honored these wonderful patients and their courageous attitudes.”

The 2018 climbing schedule includes:

• Mount Hood (Oregon, 11,245 feet) — Two climbing dates: June 4-5 and June 6-7. ALA partners with the Mazamas, who handpick professional certified guides from around the world. The climb includes a day of mountaineering instruction followed by dinner and relaxation at the historic Silcox Hut prior to the summit attempt.

• Mount Rainier (Washington, 14,410 feet) — Two climbing dates: June 25-28 and July 16-19. ALA partners with Rainier Mountaineering Inc. (RMI) and Lou Whittaker, who founded the program 30 years ago. His son, Win Wittaker, will join the teams for both climbs.

• Mount Baker (Washington, 10,781 feet) — Aug. 1-3. ALA partners with RMI for the Mount Baker climb as well.

Climb Any Mountain for a Cause

Another popular program is Reach the Summit, which allows experienced climbers to pursue any mountain, anywhere in the world, and continue to partner with the American Lung Association to eliminate lung disease such as asthma, COPD and lung cancer through their fundraising efforts.



Funds raised by participants of both programs will support the American Lung Association of the Mountain Pacific’s mission of saving lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease. As part of their training, participants receive personalized, one-on-one fundraising support.



For additional information or to register, please visit www.climbforcleanair.com.

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through research, education and advocacy. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to improve the air we breathe; to reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families; and to eliminate tobacco use and tobacco-related diseases. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Guide Seal, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit Lung.org.

In 1988, Allison became the first American woman to summit Mount Everest. In her current role as a motivational speaker, Allison’s mission is to inspire people to move beyond limitations and reach for their dreams.

Win Whittaker, a mountain guide at RMI Expeditions since 1982, has led trips around the world and has summited Mount Rainier 182 times.

Climb for Clean Air Founder Lou Whittaker is author of the book “Memoirs of a Mountain Guide,” and the co-founder of Rainier Mountaineering, Inc. (RMI) guide service.