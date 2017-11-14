Elks honor veterans at annual breakfast

Veterans Day morning was a packed house at Elks Lodge. Derek Larson went from passing out prizes in a special Veterans’-only drawing, then dealing with a small emergency as reported by Exalted Ruler Gordon Leigh.

“We are totally out of bacon. Want us to send someone to take care of that?” Leigh asked Larson, chairman of the Veterans Committee and event organizer.

The answer was a definite yes. Despite the momentary lapse of bacon, there was no shortage of food, or diners.

By 9 a.m., “We’ve already beat last year’s numbers,” said Larson, in his second year coordinating the breakfast. Every table was full or nearly so by 8 a.m., an hour after the doors opened, as the community responded to the chance to dine together and give thanks to veterans and their service. The event was sponsored by Safeway and Insitu, in a partnership with American Legion.

“It’s wonderful,” said Hood River Marine Corps veteran George Fort, who served from 1962-68 at Camps Lejeune and Pendleton, and a year in Vietnam.

“I got to see it all,” Fort said.

“First of all, I feel blessed I’ve lived 50 more years than I should have. This is emotional for me, because after all the stuff you read and the divisiveness in America,” Fort said. “This is what feeds your soul, to see people who appreciate veterans, and veterans talking to other veterans. This is a perfect scene. I love it.”

One volunteer came to Larson, also a Marine veteran, to report a small mystery had been solved: a young boy had come up to claim a prize during a specific raffle for veterans. Larson said he had wondered how the boy got a ticket; it turns out he was a runner for a veteran who had sent him up “and the boy brought him his prize.”

All proceeds go to Divide Camp, near Joseph, an all volunteer camp that uses hiking, fishing and other outdoor activities to help treat veterans experiencing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). In addition to the experience, veterans are also given fishing rods and other equipment.

“Every cent goes to this, not a cent to Elks or for the food,” Larson said. Divide Camp is sponsored by Elks state-wide and nationally, and part of the mission is to fix up the cabins at the camp.

“I have three objectives with this breakfast,” he said: “To honor the veterans, raise money for a good cause, and thirdly, community outreach. A lot of people, especially young people, don’t know all the good things these organizations do, with breakfasts, gift baskets, food drives, and other things.”

(The Elks’ annual blood drive, open to all donors, will return Nov. 24.)

“We try to get people in the door and try to see the good we do,” Larson said. “I think something like this will slam all three of those things out of the park.”