Entertainment Update for Nov. 15

Fields of May at Moth

Fields of May plays everything from old-timey Americana tunes to modern originals. Hailing from Stevenson, the band features Julie Mayfield, Dennis Morgan, Jon Bennett, and Mike Creighton. Saturday, Nov. 18, 8:30 p.m. at the Moth Lounge. The Moth Lounge, 105 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-7600.

Chic Preston at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Friday, Nov. 17, 6-9 p.m.

“Chic Preston will be sharing his own songs which have drawn comparison to those of Dave Carter and Dave Frishberg. Chic aims to make a soul connection with listeners through the medium of his voice.” The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Big River Blues at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, Nov. 14: Al and Kenny's Tuesday night Taps and Tunes, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17: The Big River Blues Band,7-10 p.m.

Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E Second St., The Dalles, 541-296-2368.

Latin dance fundraiser for Underwood Fruit Nov. 18

A fundraiser dance for Underwood Fruit employees happens Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Mountain View Grange in White Salmon. The evening starts at 6 p.m. with social Latin dancing with DJ/dance instructor Johnny Griffith. At 8 p.m., it’s down-tempo live music from Water Eye, featuring live looping, soaring vocals and “integrating aspects of ambient, experimental and soul folk into a danceable mix.” Suggested tax deductible donation is $10-$20. Washington Gorge Action Program will be on hand to collect donations to a GoFundMe Campaign (www.gofundme.com/underwoodfruitfire) to support Underwood Fruit employees.

Arts & Culture Social at Discovery Center Nov. 14

If you have an interest in arts and culture in the Columbia River Gorge, you are invited to a gathering of like-minded people on Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Find out how Oregon Cultural Trust can grow your year-end tax gift or how to benefit from their grant program by becoming a partner organization. Event is free and open to the public.

Aaron Meyer benefit concert for United Way Dec. 3

Enjoy a holiday benefit concert with rock violinist Aaron Meyer and his six piece band and special guest singers the Brown Sisters on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. in the Gorge Room at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. General admission is $20; preferred seating tickets available. For tickets call 541-386-6100 or email unitedway@gorge.net. All proceeds benefit United Way of the Columbia Gorge.

Schifter at Hood Crest

Vocalist and guitarist Henry Schifter plays Hood Crest Winery on Sunday, Nov. 19, from 3-5 p.m. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River, 541-716-0140.

