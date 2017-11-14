Kegler's Corner: Pin Busting Abounds

A wide mix of bowlers found the range in league action at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes last week.



Jeremy Bloom, Jeremy Ziegler and Matt Hodges topped everybody in most pins over average.

Smooth Mr. Bloom finished 111 pins over his average in the Wednesday night Fraternal league, where he posted a sharp scratch 711 three game series. Jeremy Ziegler notched a strike-filled scratch 222 game in the Thursday County league and finished his session 102 pins over his average.

And lanky Matt Hodges led the Monday night Industrial league with a workman-like scratch 661 set that was an even 100 pins over his average. The hottest bowler in town, Chad Mason, rolled the high scratch series of the week, a mighty fine 714 set, which is just about average for the young shooting star.

Our odds on favorites for the women’s all-star team displayed impressive scratch bowling ability last week: talented young Ciena Brittle shot 659 in the Fraternal, flame throwing Mary Finley had 656 in the Tuesday Nite Mixed league, brilliant Bernie Keys punched a 638 in the Fraternal, steady Nancy Asai rolled 634 in the Tuesday Nite Mixed, and the most improved bowler in town who has all the tools to become one of the best, Shaiyan Brittle, racked up a 614, her first 600, also in the Tuesday Nite Mixed.

Finishing things were long-time league competitors Ken Kramer and Lyle Sayler, who lit up the Wednesday afternoon senior Colts and Fillies league. Ken tossed the sticks out of the game with a nifty scratch 621 set and Lyle sailed over the magical 600 mark by one pin.

League reports:

Monday night Industrial league:

Matt Hodges, 661 series; Nancy Asai, 226 game and 610 series; Rod Pratt, 255 game; Aaron Troxel, 247 game; Mark Chabotte, 235 game; Lynn Spellman, 235 game.

Tuesday morning ladies Workshirkers league:

Charlotte Severns, 200 game and 533 series; Nancy Asai, 206 game.

Tuesday Nite Mixed league:

Chad Mason, 257, 254 games and 714 series; Patrick Olson, 279 game and 676 series; Mary Finley, 233, 220, 203 games and 656 series; Nancy Asai, 246, 209 games and 634 series; Shaiyan Brittle, 232, 212 games and 614 series; Stuart Kawachi, 237 game; Bryan Mason, 235 game.

Wednesday afternoon Senior Colts & Fillies league:

Ken Kramer, 243, 202 games and 621 series; Lynn Spellman, 255 game and 619 series; Lyle Sayler, 225, 212 games and 601 series; Sue Spellman, 192 game and 513 series; John Miller, 216 game; Mick Sherrell, 214, 214 games; John Lyon, 212 game; Dan Green, 209 game; Ed Busick, 201 game.

Wednesday Fraternal league:

Jeremy Bloom, 265 game and 711 series; Bryan Mason, 275 game and 692 series; Patrick Olson, 244 game and 677 series; Ciena Brittle, 234, 223, 202 games and 659 series; Bernie Keys, 236, 211 games and 638 series; Jeff Brittle, 247 game; Josh Worth, 247 game.

Thursday afternoon Senior Lads & Lassies league:

Phil Wilson, 554 series; Jolene Randall, 170 game and 465 series; Len Allen, 197 game.

County league:

Rod Pratt, 245 game and 603 series; Nina Kruckenberg, 178 game and 480 series; Jeremy Ziegler, 222 game; Brent Gleason, 220 game; Andrew Hoffman, 203 game.