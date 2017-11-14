‘Kitchen Table’ survey: City of Hood River seeks community input on housing

The City of Hood River seeks public input on housing issues with help from Oregon’s Kitchen Table, a statewide organization founded to connect Oregonians to public issues. Community members are encouraged to participate by submitting online or paper surveys prior to the Nov. 22 closing date.

The online survey, available in both English and Spanish, may be accessed at consultations. oregonskitchentable.org/survey/hood-river-housing. A direct link is also available on the homepage of cityofhoodriver.com. The Spanish language survey can be found at bit.ly/laviviendaenlaciudaddehoodriver. The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete.

Paper surveys in both English and Spanish may be picked up or dropped off at City Hall (211 Second Street, Hood River) or at the Hood River Fire Department (1785 Meyer Parkway, Hood River) and returned completed by Nov. 22.

“We hope to hear from everyone who lives — or wants to live — in Hood River about their hopes for the community,” said Oregon’s Kitchen Table Project Manager Sarah Giles. “We are asking people to complete the survey themselves and then encourage their friends and co-workers to also participate.”

Hood River officials are engaged in a multi-year effort to help make housing more attainable to people across income levels. The survey is intended to solicit input from people who live in, work in, or want to live in Hood River, about their values and desires for the community as a whole.

“Survey results should help decision-makers understand the impacts of housing availability and cost on individuals,” said Wendy Willis, director of Oregon’s Kitchen Table. “But it also gives individuals an opportunity to put themselves in the position of the decision-maker and to weigh in on difficult tradeoffs.”

Oregon’s Kitchen Table is a program of the National Policy Consensus Center in the College of Urban and Public Affairs at Portland State University. The organization offers tools for local, regional and statewide communities to share ideas, opinions and beliefs about issues, and to weigh in on policy questions posed by elected officials and public managers.

It’s been used at state, local and regional levels to gather feedback on a wide range of topics.

For further information, visit oregonskitchentable.org, and access the online survey at consultations.oregonskitchentable.org/survey/hood-river-housing in English and bit.ly/laviviendaenlaciudaddehoodriver in Spanish.