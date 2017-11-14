Leaf drop-off resumes at City Public Works

The City of Hood River is resuming leaf drop-off at the city’s public works facility effective immediately in response to concerns from residents that this service is important during fall season.



City residents may bring leaves to Hood River Public Works between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until the first significant snowfall. They are also encouraged to place leaves in yard debris roll carts for pick up by Hood River Garbage Service on regularly scheduled pick up days. Director of Public Works Mark Lago reminds the public that it’s essential for residents to keep leaves out of street gutters to prevent storm drain clogging, damage to the storm-water system, or risks of street flooding.

“We’ve received several complaints about the loss of the leaf drop-off service,” said City Manager Steve Wheeler. “After quick evaluation, we’ve restored this service, which we hope will benefit residents and the city this season as leaves pile up.”

Wheeler says it was initially thought that the city’s new solid waste program, which began May 1 and includes large organic waste bins, combined with yard waste drop-offs at the Hood River Transfer Station for a fee would be a workable solution. The Hood River Transfer Station continues to accept yard debris for a fee, discounted to $5 on Wednesdays.

Lago also reminds the public to clear solid waste roll carts from curbs promptly for street cleaning and snow removal.

The City of Hood River Public Works Department is located at 1200 18th St., Hood River. Vehicular speed limit in the yard is 15 mph, and caution should be exercised around city and county vehicles and equipment. For further information, contact City of Hood River Public Works Department at 541-386-2383.