Pick of the Week: Operation Christmas Child collection this week

Hood River families are on a mission to make an impact in the lives of children in need. They are donating colorfully wrapped shoebox gifts to be sent to children around the world — many of whom have never received a gift before and have very little to call their own.

Nov. 13–20 is Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, when local residents collect shoeboxes filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project will deliver these gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.

Locally, collection takes place at Covenant Christian Church, Hood River, on the following dates and times:

Nov. 15-18 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 17 — 4-6 p.m.

Nov. 19 — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 20 — 8:30-10:30 a.m.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child or to view gift suggestions, call 253-572-1155 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 146 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.