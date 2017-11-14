Roots and Branches: ‘Melody of hope’

I had the great pleasure of watching the high school production of “Fiddler on the Roof” multiple times over the last three weeks. It was a splendid experience seeing these young singers, dancers, actors, musicians and technicians demonstrating an awesome array of talent to an ever-appreciative audience.



First and foremost, I was there to watch granddaughter Kendra Wilkins as she sang and danced her way across the stage, part of the supporting ensemble that enhanced the work of the stars. It took a few minutes for even this doting grandmother to discern which character she had become, her usual feminine facial features transformed by an assortment of bushy beards and mustaches. Throw in some Russian period costuming and she was believable as a series of Jewish men, eking out a living on a barren mountain top, celebrating in the tension-filled bottle dance, or struggling against the tyranny of an evil czar.



With the addition of some incredible musicians led by endearing Dan Kenealy, and an all-star cast that could sing and dance in any “off or on” Broadway production, the audience was swathed in layers of top notch entertainment. The story line was multifaceted as well. Like a good filo dough, layers of timeless tales unfolded: love and loss, helplessness and hopefulness, traditions embraced, cast aside and recreated. A cycle destined to be repeated infinitum.

By the second night my eyes were sweeping the entire stage, moved by the magnificent voice of the cast. When asked who was my favorite, I had to reply that each star eclipsed the next — Aidan, JoJo, Lauren, Katelyn, Cooper — but if pressed for the most angelic, the name I would whisper would have to be Lily Galvez. Aidan’s acting was amazing, Luke’s dancing phenomenal, Cooper, JoJo, and Atari’s humor was spot on. Such great fun when Carly as Grandma Tzeitel and Sofie as Fruma Sarah rocked the spirit world and Rabbi Alex found his groove.

By the third week I was most appreciative of the relevancy of this musical. The depiction of the eternal conflict between generations, the casting aside of traditions when they were needed most in times of change. The subjugation of one group by another, and the eternal suffering of so many due to their faith, class, gender or place of birth.



It is a sad testament to all of mankind that causing others pain and suffering is such an indelible part of our being that we cannot cast these acts aside as we do with traditions. We speak of change as being inevitable. Why can’t we speak of respect and compassion for others as inevitable as well?

I look around at the suffering of our Native American neighbors, living on the banks of the Columbia on the land we seemed destined to turn into a wasteland when embracing change. The only promise kept from one generation to the next is that our promises will be broken. Homes flooded by the relentless search for power in the ‘30s, promised for almost a century, dashed against the cliffs of the Gorge with a stroke of a federal pen this last week.

I feel for the Dreamers in our community, who were hopeful that their future would be brighter in this country than the one from which they were taken. Hope bartered like a commodity, then shattered by politicians looking after their own interests. This is not a game to be played, where the lives of children and families are traded like political capital in the back rooms of Congress. Yet this is a game played across time. The same game we saw being played in the production of “Fiddler” when the Constable, a seemingly decent man, cast out all the long-suffering Jews of Anatevka because of a fist full of orders handed down by the Russian Czar.

Why? Some cast aside traditions of decency, honor, and respect to line their pockets with gold or their walls with certificates of approval. Others leave silently, no longer able to fight the subtle waves of prejudice that wash painfully over them each day.



But like the Fiddler, plucking at our heartstrings, there is a melody of hope echoing between mountain tops and weaving peacefully throughout the valley. Many offer their hands, their hearts, their minds and spirit to bring comfort and solace to others. Some use the power of the pulpit, others the pain of a hunger strike. Some march with pink hats, write letters to the editor, fill Facebook with projects to help those in need. Shelters are open to the homeless, hearts are open to the outcast, hands are open to building community, spirits are open to understanding. Our schools are filled with dreamers of all description, who will be able to live those dreams to the fullest raising their voices against injustice, inequity, inequality.

If we listen to the plaintiff strains of the Fiddler sliding her bow across the timeless strings of hope, we can cast aside once and for all the tradition of subjugating others, and replace suffering with compassion, sorrow with joy.









