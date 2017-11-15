‘Smokeout’ Thursday encourages tobacco-free living

Hood River County Prevention Department and North Central Public Health District (NCPHD) will encourage tobacco-free living during the American Cancer Society Great American Smokeout on Nov. 16.

Regional Tobacco Prevention specialists in the Gorge are partnering with the American Cancer Society, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide support as people make their plan to quit. More information is available at cancer.org/smokeout or by calling 1-800-227-2345.

To support that effort, on Nov. 16, Hood River County Prevention Department (309 State St., Hood River) and North Central Public Health Department (419 E. Seventh St., The Dalles) will offer free Quit Kits to the first 10 “ready to quit” people who ask for one.

“The most important thing smokers can do to improve their health is to quit cigarettes and other forms of combustible tobacco,” said Dr. M. McDonell, NCPHD health officer. “We are showing our support for people who take those first steps toward making a plan to quit.”

Tobacco use is the single largest preventable cause of disease and premature death in the United States, according to a news release from the two agencies.

“During this year’s Great American Smokeout, we hope everyone will join us — and encourage their friends, family and colleagues to join us — in committing or recommitting to year-around, tobacco-free lives,” the news release stated.