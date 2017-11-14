Sports briefs for Nov. 15

Ski and snowboard swap

This Saturday, Nov. 18 the HRVHS ski race and freestyle teams will be hosting their annual ski and snowboard swap at the high school. Early admission for this event begins at 7:30 a.m. in the HRVHS gym (use the south entrance) and costs $25 per person. The main sale will follow from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. with admission costing $10 per person; consignment check in is a day before on Nov. 17 from 4:30 – 7 p.m. in the HRVHS cafeteria.

Winter sports upcoming schedule

With the high school winter sports season just beginning on Nov. 13, both the boys and girls basketball teams have two weeks before their season opener at home against Sandy. Girls varsity will take the floor at 5:30 p.m. followed by the night cap as the boys varsity takes on a Sandy team that finished 12th in 6A last year at 7 p.m.

HRVHS wrestling starts their season Dec. 6 at home against St. Helens. The meet begins at 6 p.m.