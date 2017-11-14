Strong Women get helping hand from Troop 282

Boy Scout Troop 282, under the direction of Scoutmaster Jeff McCaw, helped the Hood River Strong Women program with a location change recently. The class, which was held in the Wy’east Vista Community Room until this month, has been moved to Providence Down Manor — and the 500-pound weight cabinet needed to make the move, too. From left to right are Connor Truax, Elian Sedano, Hayden Jacobson, Dave Slover, Jon Erickson and McCaw. “The move took approximately 25 minutes from start to finish,” said Claire Culbertson, one of the Strong Women leaders. “They quickly unloaded the weights from the cabinet, hoisted the cabinet into a truck, drove the short distance to Down Manor, and they reloaded and pushed the cabinet into its new location. We are very grateful to them for their community service.” For more information on all Strong Women classes, see B3.