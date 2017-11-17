Church News: Interfaith Thanksgiving service Nov. 20 in White Salmon

The Mount Adams Ministerial Association (MAMA) will host its annual Thanksgiving Celebration and Dessert Potluck on Monday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the White Salmon United Methodist Church, 341 N. Main Ave.

This is a service reflecting on practices of gratitude across different faith traditions, including Zen Buddhist, Irish Druid, Sufi Muslim, Baha’i, Unitarian Universalist, Jewish, and multiple Christian traditions. Free-will donations will be collected to support the MAMA Emergency Fund, which provides one-time emergency finances for people in need in the Gorge; all proceeds will be donated to MAMA.

The interfaith service will begin at 7 p.m., with the dessert potluck to follow in the fellowship hall. All are invited to attend. For more information, call 509-493-1308.

Christmas tree sales support youth camps

Christmas Trees and Kids, a subsidiary of Camp Morrow and Camp Jonah, will hold a Christmas tree fundraiser Nov. 24 through Dec. 19 at 1509 12th St., Hood River, across from the Armory. One hundred percent of the proceeds from tree sales will go to support two youth camps in the Gorge: Camp Morrow and Camp Jonah. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.