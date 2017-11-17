Nov. 29 ‘Trained Weather Spotters’ in Cascade Locks

National Weather Service (NWS) Portland is coming to Cascade Locks to help recruit and train a stable of local weather volunteers in Hood River and eastern Multnomah County.

Hood River County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Management and Multnomah County are teaming up to host this Gorge community training to help enhance weather warning accuracy from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at Cascade Locks Fire Station, 25 WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks.

Trained Weather Spotters that witness irregular weather events can call into NWS to report unusual conditions where they live. This would be extremely useful for monitoring changing conditions in the Eagle Creek burn area through winter and as snow melts in spring, said NWS in a press release.

All Hood River County residents are welcome to attend this free training — particularly those in or near the Eagle Creek fire burn area, as are residents who live in winter weather impact areas (i.e. on or near slopes, landslide or rockfall risk areas, flood zones), under reported zones, citizens who regularly commute through the Gorge or that have good views of changing weather and Gorge hillsides at home or work.

The training will cover rainfall reporting, cloud identification, types of severe weather, measuring snow and wind, NWS weather terminology and criteria for calling in reports.

RSVP for the class at gorge-skywarn.doattend.com or call Justin Ross at 503-201-5805.