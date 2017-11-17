Oregon State Parks celebrate ‘Green Friday’

Oregon State Parks invites you to play for free on Friday, Nov. 24 in celebration of “Green Friday.” The agency will waive day-use parking fees in 26 Oregon State Parks the day after Thanksgiving. For more details, visit oregonstateparks.org.

“We started this tradition three years ago to encourage people to opt outside,” said Oregon Parks and Recreation District Director Lisa Sumption. “Why not get some fresh air with your family and create a new holiday tradition?”

To help celebrate, the nonprofit Oregon State Parks Foundation is offering free hot drinks and snacks at Tryon Creek State Natural Area, Fort Stevens State Park, Rooster Rock State Park, Silver Falls State Park and Cape Blanco State Park. Refreshments — donated by Starbucks Coffee, Nossa Familia Coffee, Smith Tea, Stevens Cocoa and KIND Bars — will be served by volunteers from the local Friends Groups.

Parking is free year-round at almost all state parks; the waiver applies to the 26 parks that charge $5 daily for parking. The waiver applies from open to close on Nov. 24, except at Shore Acres State Park, where it expires at 3 p.m. for the Holiday Lights event that runs Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve. A list of parks that require day-use parking permits is at bit.ly/OregonStateParksParking. Daily parking permits can be purchased on site, but one- and two-year passes are also available online at store.oregonstateparks.org.

Visit the Oregon State Parks website for directions to each park at oregonstateparks.org.