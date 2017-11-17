Pet of the Week: Carla loves to play and cuddle

Sweet little Carla has been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week. She was found skinny and frightened in the streets. She had fur loss around her neck from being tied up too tightly in the past. When she got to the shelter and realized there were comfy laps and tasty treats to be had, she warmed up right away.

Volunteers think she's an Italian Greyhound/Chi mix and 2 years old. She looks like a tiny deer! She's a whopping 12 pounds, and they say she’s feeling fine these days! Her personality has come out, and she’s so full of love.

Carla is a goofy girl that loves to romp around and play — with other dogs, with kids, or even cats! She just wants to have fun. Her absolute favorite thing is snuggles with her people, though. She also likes to hunt for the cushiest spot in the room to curl up. Carla is house trained, current on shots, microchipped and spayed. The adoption fee for is $250.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.