Police Log, Nov. 6 to 12

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Nov. 8 — Hood River — Hood River female reported being assaulted while on the Indian Creek Trail.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Nov. 9 — E Marina Drive, 1000 block — Richland resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Nov. 11 — Hood River — White Salmon resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Nov. 11 — State Street, 300 block — Drug recognition evaluation performed on a suspected controlled substance impaired driver by request of an Oregon State Trooper.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Nov. 7 — Redtail Look, 1100 block — Hood River male cited and released for hit and run property.

Nov. 8 — 12th Street, 1500 block — Hit and run reported to have occurred Oct. 22.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Nov. 7 — Hood River — Officer contacted two juvenile males after curfew. Both were cited for minor in possession of marijuana and curfew violation. One was taken into custody for a probation violation and lodged at NORCOR.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Nov. 6 — 12th Street, 1600 block — Hood River female reported the loss and theft of her cell phone. It was later tracked to Underwood.

Nov. 6 — B Street, 1400 block — Bike reported to have been stolen on or around Oct. 31.

Nov. 7 — NW WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Officer assisted the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office with a high-risk traffic stop on a stolen vehicle.

Nov. 9 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported.

Nov. 10 — 12th Street, 800 block — Two males were arrested in a stolen vehicle. The subject in the driver’s seat was additionally charged with misdemeanor driving while suspended and had a valid warrant for his arrest out of Multnomah County.

Nov. 11 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.

Nov. 11 — 13th Street, 1200 block — Stolen vehicle reported.

Other:

Nov. 9 — Sherman Avenue, 1700 block — Missing person reported.

Nov. 10 — Oak Street, 100 block — Officer responded to a local business on a noise complaint.

Nov. 12 — 21st Street, 1100 block — Dog bite reported.