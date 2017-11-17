Rocket building class Nov. 22

Hood River Hobbies hosts its annual Thanksgiving rocket building and launch class on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to noon.

There is a $10 supply fee, which includes an engine for launch. Those who are members of the Gorge Rocket Club can also participate in the Nov. 23 Thanksgiving Day launch at 10 a.m. at Westside Elementary, as well as the New Year’s Day launch and other subsequent launches. Rocket Club fee is $10 per person or $15 per family and is a one-time, annual fee.



Register through Community Education at www.hoodriv-er.k12.or.us/communityed. More info at info@hood-riverhobbies.com.