0

Rocket building class Nov. 22

Hood River Hobbies hosts its annual Thanksgiving rocket building and launch class on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Submitted photo
Hood River Hobbies hosts its annual Thanksgiving rocket building and launch class on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to noon.

As of Friday, November 17, 2017

photo

Submitted photo

Hood River Hobbies hosts its annual Thanksgiving rocket building and launch class on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Hood River Hobbies hosts its annual Thanksgiving rocket building and launch class on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to noon.

There is a $10 supply fee, which includes an engine for launch. Those who are members of the Gorge Rocket Club can also participate in the Nov. 23 Thanksgiving Day launch at 10 a.m. at Westside Elementary, as well as the New Year’s Day launch and other subsequent launches. Rocket Club fee is $10 per person or $15 per family and is a one-time, annual fee.

Register through Community Education at www.hoodriv-er.k12.or.us/communityed. More info at info@hood-riverhobbies.com.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)