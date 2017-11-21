Betty and Kenny Short celebrate 65 years

High school sweethearts Betty and Kenny Short were married Nov. 28, 1952, in Pasadena, Calif. This year, they celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Nov. 28, 2017.

They moved to the Hood River Valley in 1971 after spending many vacations here and falling in love with the area. They bought several orchards in Parkdale. Kenny also worked in building construction and owned the Mt. Hood gas station. Betty worked as the librarian at Hood River Middle School, and was fire dispatcher at U.S. Forest Service before opening Mt. Hood Realty.

Their children are Linda Short (Mark England), Steve Short, and Susan Brun (Chris Brun), and grandchildren are Wendy Veitch, Jennifer Short, Mariva England, Katie Imes, Phineas England, and Celilo Brun. They also have five great-grandchildren.

