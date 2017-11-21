Columbia Gorge Hotel turns on its lights Nov. 25

Each year the historic Columbia Gorge Hotel and Spa grounds become an oasis of white lights during the holiday season.



The community is invited to join hotel staff Nov. 25 for an evening of complimentary cookies, hot chocolate, hot cider and mulled wine from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The lighting ceremony will happen at 7 p.m.

The hotel is located on Westcliff Drive, accessible via West Cascade Avenue, near Interstate 84 exit 62. Parking is available on the west end of the hotel grounds.