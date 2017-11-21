Death notices for Nov. 22 edition: Gerald Hopsicker, Nobi Akiyama and Westlake Cannon

Gerald Hopsicker

Gerald Joseph Hopsicker, affectionately known as “Hoppy” or “Hops,” passed away on Nov. 16, 2017, in Hood River . He was born on Dec. 8, 1944, and was 72 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Nobi Akiyama

Nobi Akiyama passed away on Nov. 16, 2017, in Hood River, Ore. He was born on May 20, 1922, and was 95 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Westlake Cannon

Westlake “Bill” Cannon passed away on Nov. 19, 2017, at his home in Hood River, Oregon. He was born on May 14, 1935, and was 82 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.