Death notices for Nov. 22 edition: Gerald Hopsicker, Nobi Akiyama and Westlake Cannon

Gerald Hopsicker
Gerald Joseph Hopsicker, affectionately known as “Hoppy” or “Hops,” passed away on Nov. 16, 2017, in Hood River . He was born on Dec. 8, 1944, and was 72 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Nobi Akiyama
Nobi Akiyama passed away on Nov. 16, 2017, in Hood River, Ore. He was born on May 20, 1922, and was 95 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Westlake Cannon
Westlake “Bill” Cannon passed away on Nov. 19, 2017, at his home in Hood River, Oregon. He was born on May 14, 1935, and was 82 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
More like this story
- Death notice for Oct. 25: Elli Antara
- Death notices for March 18: Michele Fleming, Steve Leavitt and Howard Goodwin
- Death and Service Announcements for June 8
- Service Announcements, Nov. 15 edition: Rudy Cochran, Annieka Vaughan, and Lawrence Lynn
- Service notices for July 20: Jennifer Gutierrez and Betty Akiyama
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment