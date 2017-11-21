Service announcement for Nov. 22 edition: Ned Marshall

Ned Marshall

Ned Marshall of Hood River, Ore, passed away on Nov. 10, 2017, at his home. Ned was born on April 26, 1928, and was 89 years of age at the time of his passing.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25 at Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.