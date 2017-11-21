‘Weather Spotters’ training comes to CL

National Weather Service (NWS) Portland is coming to Cascade Locks to help recruit and train a stable of local weather volunteers in Hood River and eastern Multnomah County.

Hood River County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Management and Multnomah County are teaming up to host the training from 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at Cascade Locks Fire Station, 25 WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks. The goal is to help enhance weather warning accuracy. The training will cover rainfall reporting, cloud identification, types of severe weather, measuring snow and wind, NWS weather terminology and criteria for calling in reports.

RSVP for the class at gorge-skywarn.doattend.com or call Justin Ross at 503-201-5805.

Trained Weather Spotters who witness irregular weather events would be extremely useful for monitoring changing conditions in the Eagle Creek Burn Area through winter and as snow melts in spring, said NWS in a press release.