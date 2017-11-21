Entertainment Update for Nov. 22

Underwood Jazz Dec. 1

The Underwood Jazz Society featuring Mike Stillmand and Friends will play on First Friday — Dec. 1 — from 6:30-9 p.m. in the newly renovated lobby of the Hood River Hotel. Hood River Hotel, Vintage Grille, 106 Oak St., Hood River; 541-386-1900.

Early Winter Shindig Dec. 2

Join in for a fun evening of music, dance, spirits and smiles on Saturday, Dec. 2 starting at 7 p.m. at the Underwood Community Center. The regional band Greenneck Daredevils will be playing their unique "Texas Bluegrass from the Northwest." Wine and beer will be available for purchase; non-alcohol beverages are hosted. Admission is $10 per adult. Proceeds go to the Center's maintenance and improvements.

Karaoke at Everybody’s

The annual Everybody’s Thanksgiving Eve Karaoke session happens Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 8:30 to midnight. The Everybody’s staff hopes to see you there! Everybody’s Brewing, 151 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash.; 509-637-2774.

Adam Miller sings Folksongs of the winter holidays Dec. 5

“Adam Miller sings well-known and not-so-well-known traditional folk songs and carols for New Year’s, Hanukkah, Christmas, and the Winter Solstice.” Refreshments will be served, all ages welcome on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Sherman Library. For more information e-mail shermanlibrary@sherman.k12.or.us or call 1-541-565-3279.

Open house at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center

Mark your calendar for the annual Holiday Open House Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Enjoy free admission all day, live holiday music, and a visit from Santa. For information, contact 541-296-8600 x 201 or www.gorgediscovery.org.

Dan Boller at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Dan Boller and Jose, Friday, Nov. 24, 6-9 p.m.

Come enjoy the rock and blues styling of Boller, who returns to The Pines tasting room.

Kerry Williams, Saturday, Nov. 25, 6-9 p.m.

High energy or sweet and slow guitar and mandolin, Williams’ virtuosity guarantees a great music evening. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

United Way benefit with Aaron Meyer Dec. 3, the Gorge Room

Enjoy a holiday benefit concert with rock violinist Aaron Meyer and his six piece band, with special guest singers the Brown Sisters, on Sunday, Dec. 3, 3:30 p.m. in the Gorge Room at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn. General admission is $20, preferred seating tickets available. For tickets call 541-386-6100 or email unitedway@gorge.net. All proceeds benefit United Way of the Columbia Gorge.

Joni Harms concert in Maupin

Kick off the Christmas season with an evening of music from award-winning artist Joni Harms and her daughter, Olivia, on Monday, Dec. 4 at the Maupin Community Church. The community potluck starts at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. All ages welcome, and the event is free. Country music singer Harms has 11 albums and has written two singles appearing on the Billboard Hot Country charts.

Clemons concert cancelled

The planned Dec. 3 Montello Avenue house concert by Jesse Clemons has been cancelled due to a scheduling issue, according to host Paul Blackburn.

Henry Schifter at Hood Crest

Henry Schifter will sing and play solo guitar at Hood Crest Winery, Orchard Road near Tucker Road, Friday and Sunday from 3-5 p.m.

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.