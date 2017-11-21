A jagged line of fire cuts through the forested hill above Bridge of the Gods in a photo by Jurgen Hess. Gorge Photography Club will give a presentation on Eagle Creek fire photography, featuring Hess’ work, on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. in the Hood River Library, 502 E. State St. Hess will give his impressions of the fire as a photographer and wildlife storyteller.
