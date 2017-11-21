Mosier Grange celebrates 150th anniversary of granges on Dec. 2

The Grange was founded on Dec. 4, 1867, in Washington, D.C., as an organization for farmers. In honor of the 150th birthday celebration, Mosier Grange No. 234 will be serving a biscuit and gravy breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8-11 a.m.

Since 1873, the Oregon State Grange has been a grassroots, non-partisan advocate for agriculture, rural issues, and American values. Mosier is one of many community granges across Oregon that serve local needs by volunteering countless hours and making the hall a social center for the community.

The mission of the Mosier Grange is to support the community, said a press release. “We are family friendly, nonpartisan, and nondenominational, with membership open to all. With roots in our community, we bring neighbors together to meet local needs,” the press release continued. “We host the annual community blossom dinner, support a family shelter, support the Mosier Community School and its garden, host funeral and memorial dinners, support our local 4-H program, and provide a location for various community meetings and activities. Our primary source of funds to support our activities and maintain our hall come from the proceeds of our annual cherry sales every summer.”

Everyone is invited to the grange’s celebration on Dec. 2. Breakfast will be served from 8-11 a.m. and feature biscuits, sausage gravy, egg dishes, fresh applesauce, beverages and birthday cake. Tickets are $8 adults, $5 for children 6-12, and under 6 eat for free.