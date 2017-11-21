Museum’s ‘Latino Experience’ on display through December

A new exhibit at the History Museum of Hood River County highlights both the traditional and the modern in the Latino experience.

“Talking History/Speaking Spanish: The Latino Experience in Hood River County,” on display through December, was created by the museum’s Latino Advisory Committee and “explores the historical context and contemporary realities of the Latino experience in the Hood River area,” as Dr. Lynn Orr, executive director of the museum, wrote in an Oct. 18 piece for the News.

The advisory committee and volunteers have blended pieces from the museum’s permanent collection with items on loan from businesses and residents.

The exhibit also features an “immigration road map” of the steps needed to obtain a green card — current immigration policy being a hot topic, Orr said.

“The museum, through artifacts and documents, lays out historical issues of relevance today,” she said. “These ‘flashpoint’ issues are longstanding.”

The current exhibit will be shown until the end of the year, when it will be incorporated into the permanent collection, joining displays devoted to Japanese-American and Native American culture in the area.

Of particular note: For the first time ever, the “chat” panels — used to tell the stories behind the displays — are bilingual. Maureen Lauran, museum volunteer, designed the graphics.

•

The History Museum of Hood River County is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Sundays.

For more information, visit the museums’ website, www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org, or call 541-386-6772.