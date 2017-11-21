Oregon Parks takes input on adding tribal governments to veterans grant programs

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is accepting comments on a proposed rule change that would allow tribal governments to apply for Veterans' and War Memorial grants.

The proposed amendments are a result of legislation passed during the 2017 session. Under House Bill 2405, tribal governments were added as an entity eligible to apply for grant funding to build or restore veterans' and war memorials.

The deadline for public comment on the amendments is Dec. 15.

The proposed rules change expands the pool of entities eligible to apply for funding, but does not change the existing grant rules or guarantee funding to any specific groups. The Veterans' and War Memorials Grant Program was established to provide funding for constructing and restoring veterans' and war memorials on public property.

More information is available at oregon.gov/ OPRD/HCD. Click on “Grants” on the left side of the page.

The full text of the amendments to Oregon Administrative Rule 736-017-0005 and 736-017-0020 is available online at oregon.gov/ oprd/RULES. Comments can be made directly on this webpage or in writing to Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn.: Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St. NE, Suite C, Salem, OR 97301, or through e-mail to OPRD.publiccomment@oregon.gov.

Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Anyone wishing to comment in person may attend a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Nov. 28 in Salem's North Mall Office Building, 725 Summer St. NE, Room 124A.

After reviewing public comments, agency staff plan to present a final recommended rule for consideration by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission at its February 2018 business meeting.