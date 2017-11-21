Palestine YWCA leader speaks Nov. 29 in HR

Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM) invites community members to an event featuring Mira Rizeq, General Secretary (CEO) of the YWCA of Palestine, on Nov. 29 from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The event will take place at Riverside Community Church, United Church of Christ, at Fourth and State streets in downtown Hood River.

A soup/salad lunch prepared by Fresh Start will be available for a contribution of $8. To reserve a lunch, contact Pastor Vicky Stifter at vstifter@gorge.net by Nov. 26.

Rizeq has served in her position since 2006. During the event, she will highlight the work of the YWCA-Palestine at its four locations: East Jerusalem, Ramallah, Bethlehem and Jericho. With a special focus on women, families and children, the organization emphasizes leadership development, education, economic empowerment and advocacy for full rights and protections for all.

The YWCA has been active in Palestine since 1948, when 750,000 Palestinians became refugees.