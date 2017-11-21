Pet of the Week: Sweet Hank ‘loves all dogs’

Handsome Hank has been selected by volunteers as Adopt a Dog’s adoptable pet of the week.

Hank is in search of a loving home to call his own. He’s a little over a year old, 52 pounds, and likely a Husky/Shepherd mix.

This guy is very sweet and loves all dogs, but he takes some time to warm up to people. Hank came to the shelter basically feral after wandering around the Gorge as a stray for months. He's made huge strides and doesn't have an aggressive bone in his body, but he's still quite timid and would appreciate a home that will provide him with patience and a whole lotta love.

The ideal home for him would be an active family who won't leave him alone for prolonged periods of time, as he can get bored. He would also love to live with another doggy friend that he can play with!

Hank is house-trained. He is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Hank is $250.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m.

Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166.

They also offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www. 24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.