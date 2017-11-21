Pick of the Week: Turkey Trot happens Thanksgiving morning

The annual Turkey Trot 12K, 5K and 3K run/walk takes place this Thursday, Nov. 23 — Thanksgiving Day — beginning at the Mark Hatfield West Visitor Center in Hood River. Registration is from 8:30-9:50 a.m., with a free kids fun run starting things off at 9:50 a.m.

The race will begin at 10 a.m.

The course is a paved road closed to vehicular traffic. At the end of the historic Twin Tunnels, runners will make a u-turn to return to the finish line, where the race began.

Parking is limited, so carpooling is requested. Those who don’t come by car to the starting line (bike, walk, run, skateboard, etc.) will receive $5 off the registration fee. All proceeds go to support Mosier Community School extracurricular activities. Pre-registration deadline has passed; same-day registration is $20 for adults and $5 for kids under 18 years old. Edible prizes available for the top finishers in each race and for the best turkey costume.