Police Log, Nov. 6 to 18

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

Nov. 15 — Oak Street, 100 block — Officer responded to a report of an alleged assault.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Nov. 18 — Ninth Street, 400 block — Officer took a report of a vehicle which was damaged (criminal mischief).

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Nov. 13 — Oak Street, 0-100 block — Female arrested for reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. She was lodged at NORCOR.

Nov. 15 — 12th Street, 1600 block — Hood River female was arrested for driving under the influence of prescription medication after she struck two parked cars.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Nov. 13 — 27th Street, 900 block — Hit and run reported.

Nov. 14 — E Marina Drive — Officer responded to a non-injury, non-blocking traffic crash.

Nov. 17 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — Hit and run reported.

Nov. 17 — Hood River — Hit and run reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Nov. 15 — Cascade Avenue — Hood River resident contacted regarding a violation of a no contact order.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Nov. 6 — B Street, 1400 block — Bike reported to have been stolen on or around Oct. 31.

Nov. 7 — NW WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Officer assisted the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office with a high-risk traffic stop on a stolen vehicle.

Nov. 9 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Shoplifting reported.

Nov. 10 — 12th Street, 800 block — Two males were arrested in a stolen vehicle. The subject in the driver’s seat was additionally charged with misdemeanor driving while suspended and had a valid warrant for his arrest out of Multnomah County.

Nov. 11 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.

Nov. 11 — 13th Street, 1200 block — Stolen vehicle reported.

Nov. 14 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Theft from a change machine reported.

Nov. 16 — Belmont Avenue, 1700 block — Local business reported their vending machine was broken into and items were taken.

Other:

Nov. 9 — Sherman Avenue, 1700 block — Missing person reported.

Nov. 10 — Oak Street, 100 block — Officer responded to a local business on a noise complaint.

Nov. 12 — 21st Street, 1100 block — Dog bite reported.

Nov. 13 — E Marina Drive, 1100 block — A safe concealed in a book was found at a local hotel. The last person staying in the room was contacted and indicated there was a gun inside. It was taken in for safekeeping.

Nov. 13 — Second Street, 200 block — Hood River male reported the loss of his wallet.

Nov. 14 — Fourth Street, 1000 block — Two Hood River residents were cited for operating and advertising a short-term rental without a license.

Nov. 14 — Prospect Avenue, 1800 block — Hood River resident cited for short-term rental violations.

Nov. 15 — Cascade Avenue, 2500 block — Representative from a local bank reported a stakeholder had made threats of harm. Information was relayed to the FBI.

Nov. 15 — 13th Street, 200 block — Property was found and turned over for safekeeping.