Police seek details in Troutdale death

On Friday, Nov. 17, at about 4 p.m., Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies responded to westbound Interstate 84 near exit 17 (257th Avenue) to investigate a report of a found body. Deputies located a dead adult male near the interstate.

The East County Major Crimes Team responded along with detectives from the Oregon State Police.

The decedent was described as a white male in his late twenties or early thirties with brown hair and a beard, Oregon State Police said. He had a medium build and was wearing blue jeans and a two-toned gray and black sweatshirt.

The East County Major Crimes Team is seeking information related to this death investigation. Anyone with information related to sightings of a person matching this description near exit 17 on westbound I-84 between Nov. 10-17 is asked to call sheriff’s Detective Brad Robertson at 503-988-0358.