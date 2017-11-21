The Remains wall mural, on Third Street/Industrial Way/Columbia Avenue, is finished. Two weeks ago, artist Nic Vik added drones and a few other details to the left side of his Mount Hood image. The biplane, elk images and the mountain formed the final panel of the six-month project done by Vik and the late Nate Chavez, founders of The Remains Gallery and Studio. Project support came from Hood River Elks, City of Hood River, Pasquale and Jacquie Barone, and a spring 2017 crowd-funding effort.